NJ GOP seeks federal election monitoring of July 7 primary

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s Republican state committee has asked the state’s top federal prosecutor to monitor the July 7 primary over concerns that the mostly vote-by-mail election could lead to “disenfranchisement” of voters. The letter sent Tuesday to U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito cites news reports of ballots being undelivered in the May 12 municipal election in Paterson, along with what the party says were high numbers of rejected ballots from the municipal elections. During a news conference Tuesday, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy criticized the request, calling it “a political talking point.”