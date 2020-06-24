Rides, water parks, playgrounds reopening from COVID-19

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gov. Phil Murphy says amusement and water parks, along with playgrounds across New Jersey can reopen July 2 from the COVID-19 pause. Murphy said Tuesday the parks must limit capacity to 50% and face masks must be worn by workers and attendees “where practicable.” The announcement includes rides at shore resorts. The state reported nearly 400 new case since Monday, for a total of 169,000 positive cases. There were 57 more deaths reported since Monday putting the overall death toll at 12,949.