New Jersey adds nearly 1,900 suspected COVID-19 deaths

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy says nearly 1,900 people likely died of COVID-19 in New Jersey but were not initially counted in the state’s death toll. At a Thursday news conference, Murphy said those deaths will now be counted in the death toll. Murphy says state health officials recently completed a review of thousands of death certificates of people who died with coronavirus symptoms despite not having been tested. He says those people likely died from COVID-19. The total amounted to 1,854 people, or about 14% of the overall death toll. That means the combined death toll of those confirmed with the virus and suspected cases stands at 14,872