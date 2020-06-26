Rare whale found dead off New Jersey coast

LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Federal authorities say the carcass of a critically endangered species of whale was found floating off the coast of New Jersey. The whale was a North Atlantic right whale and it was found on Thursday. The whales number only about 400, and have suffered high mortality and poor reproduction in recent years. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the whale was found floating off the coast of Elberon, N.J. The agency and the Marine Mammal Stranding Center are working on performing a necropsy of the animal to determine how it died.