Banner plane goes into sea off NJ, pilot pulled to shore

SURF CITY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities in New Jersey say a banner plane went into the sea off the coast of Surf City, but the pilot was pulled to shore. The Federal Aviation Administration said the Cessna 150 landed in the ocean off the 13th Street beach in the Long Beach Island municipality at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Coast Guard Petty Officer Edward Wargo told NJ Advance Media that lifeguards were able to pull the pilot from the water, but his condition wasn’t clear. WHYY-TV reported that he was evaluated at the scene for injuries, which didn’t appear to be serious, and then transported to a local hospital.