New Jersey schools planning for in-person learning this fall

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the state’s schools will be open for in-person instruction this fall, as long as COVID-19 trends don’t worsen. Murphy, a Democrat, unveiled the guidelines Friday. They lay out a number of requirements, but also leave many decisions up to the state’s roughly 600 school districts. Among the guidelines facing the school districts are requirements that they adopt a screening policy for students and staff and “strive” to maintain 6 feet (2 meters) of distance between people. If that’s not possible, then physical barriers between desks must be put in place.