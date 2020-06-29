Phantom Planet – Only One

The hiatus is over. And while celebrating its 25th year of existence, Phantom Planet‘s Alex Greenwald, Sam Farrar, Darren Robinson and Jeff Conrad are in the midst of making new music with Raise The Dead producer Tony Berg at the fabled Sound City Studio. “We feel like weíre returning home,” says Greenwald, singer, rhythm guitarist and chief songwriter. “The boys in Phantom Planet are my brothers, and we figured it was time for a full-fledged family reunion.” The Los Angeles band is responsible for four albums of energetic and diversified alt rock; and are known for writing anthemic hits like “California,” the infectious theme of the popular four-season TV series The O.C; the vibrant fan favorite, “Do The Panic” and the gritty, punk-propelled “Big Brat”. A band known for their wildly exciting shows with deep fan engagement ñ many found Greenwald literally hanging from the rafters of the venue to entertain the masses on more than one occasion. Having toured with No Doubt, Incubus and many others, Phantom Planet quickly earned the fansí staunch loyalty through a combination of stellar musicianship and their compelling material.

