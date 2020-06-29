Police: 2 were trying to rescue girl in pool; all drowned

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A mother and grandfather who drowned in their backyard pool in New Jersey a week ago were trying to rescue an 8-year-old girl who had fallen in, police said. Sixty-two-year-old Bharat Patel, his 33-year old daughter-in-law Nisha Patel and her 8-year-old daughter were found unresponsive in the above-ground pool on the afternoon of June 22 by East Brunswick police responding to a 911 call from neighbors who heard screams. East Brunswick Lt. Frank Sutter said the young girl had fallen into the pool, and her grandfather and mother were trying to save her when they, too, began to drown, NJ.com reported.