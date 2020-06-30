Collision with ship apparent cause of rare whale death

MONMOUTH BEACH, N.J. (AP) — Federal authorities say preliminary observations of a dead rare whale off the coast of New Jersey are consistent with a collision with a ship. The whale was a North Atlantic right whale and its carcass was found off Monmouth Beach, N.J. on June 26. The whales number only about 400 and they are vulnerable to collisions with ships and fatal entanglements in fishing gear. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the whale has been identified as a male calf. NOAA says the whale was the first of ten reported calves from the 2019-20 season.