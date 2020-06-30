NJ lawmakers pass $7.7B stopgap budget, sending it to Murphy

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s Democrat-led Legislature has passed a short-term $7.7 billion budget after extending the deadline to later in the year because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The three-month spending plan passed during the Assembly’s and Senate’s first in-person voting sessions since March. The stopgap budget doesn’t raise taxes and delays state’s funding of the public pension plan until October. It holds school aid flat and also pushes a planned September payment to October as well. Lawmakers wore masks, limited the number of staff on the floor and spread out, even spilling into the galleries typically reserved for the public in order to keep apart from one another.