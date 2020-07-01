Monmouth County has 9,278 positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of June 30, there are 29 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,278. There are two new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 714.

 

The Freeholders will be providing updates on small business grants, County operations and initiatives related to COVID-19 at a press conference tomorrow, Wednesday, June 30 at 11 a.m. It will be livestreamed on Monmouth County Government’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

 

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

  • Aberdeen: 246
  • Allenhurst: 8
  • Allentown: 9
  • Asbury Park: 316
  • Atlantic Highlands: 36
  • Avon-by-the-Sea: 12
  • Belmar: 46
  • Bradley Beach: 59
  • Brielle: 36
  • Colts Neck: 86
  • Deal: 37
  • Eatontown: 307
  • Englishtown: 48
  • Fair Haven: 29
  • Farmingdale: 13
  • Freehold Borough: 416
  • Freehold Township: 697
  • Hazlet: 335
  • Highlands: 33
  • Holmdel: 315
  • Howell: 682
  • Interlaken: 4
  • Keansburg: 200
  • Keyport: 105
  • Lake Como: 17
  • Little Silver: 40
  • Loch Arbour: 1
  • Long Branch: 627
  • Manalapan: 498
  • Manasquan: 35
  • Marlboro: 503
  • Matawan: 212
  • Middletown: 751
  • Millstone Township: 88
  • Monmouth Beach: 21
  • Neptune City: 65
  • Neptune Township: 629
  • Ocean: 361
  • Oceanport: 66
  • Red Bank: 258
  • Roosevelt: 7
  • Rumson: 46
  • Sea Bright: 12
  • Sea Girt: 15
  • Shrewsbury Borough: 57
  • Shrewsbury Township: 11
  • Spring Lake: 19
  • Spring Lake Heights: 25
  • Tinton Falls: 229
  • Union Beach: 49
  • Upper Freehold: 66
  • Wall: 412
  • West Long Branch: 75
  • Unknown: 8

