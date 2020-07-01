Monmouth County has 9,278 positive cases of COVID-19
FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of June 30, there are 29 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,278. There are two new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 714.
The Freeholders will be providing updates on small business grants, County operations and initiatives related to COVID-19 at a press conference tomorrow, Wednesday, June 30 at 11 a.m. It will be livestreamed on Monmouth County Government’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 246
- Allenhurst: 8
- Allentown: 9
- Asbury Park: 316
- Atlantic Highlands: 36
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 12
- Belmar: 46
- Bradley Beach: 59
- Brielle: 36
- Colts Neck: 86
- Deal: 37
- Eatontown: 307
- Englishtown: 48
- Fair Haven: 29
- Farmingdale: 13
- Freehold Borough: 416
- Freehold Township: 697
- Hazlet: 335
- Highlands: 33
- Holmdel: 315
- Howell: 682
- Interlaken: 4
- Keansburg: 200
- Keyport: 105
- Lake Como: 17
- Little Silver: 40
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 627
- Manalapan: 498
- Manasquan: 35
- Marlboro: 503
- Matawan: 212
- Middletown: 751
- Millstone Township: 88
- Monmouth Beach: 21
- Neptune City: 65
- Neptune Township: 629
- Ocean: 361
- Oceanport: 66
- Red Bank: 258
- Roosevelt: 7
- Rumson: 46
- Sea Bright: 12
- Sea Girt: 15
- Shrewsbury Borough: 57
- Shrewsbury Township: 11
- Spring Lake: 19
- Spring Lake Heights: 25
- Tinton Falls: 229
- Union Beach: 49
- Upper Freehold: 66
- Wall: 412
- West Long Branch: 75
- Unknown: 8
