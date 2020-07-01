Monmouth County has 9,278 positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of June 30, there are 29 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,278. There are two new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 714.

The Freeholders will be providing updates on small business grants, County operations and initiatives related to COVID-19 at a press conference tomorrow, Wednesday, June 30 at 11 a.m. It will be livestreamed on Monmouth County Government’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 246

Allenhurst: 8

Allentown: 9

Asbury Park: 316

Atlantic Highlands: 36

Avon-by-the-Sea: 12

Belmar: 46

Bradley Beach: 59

Brielle: 36

Colts Neck: 86

Deal: 37

Eatontown: 307

Englishtown: 48

Fair Haven: 29

Farmingdale: 13

Freehold Borough: 416

Freehold Township: 697

Hazlet: 335

Highlands: 33

Holmdel: 315

Howell: 682

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 200

Keyport: 105

Lake Como: 17

Little Silver: 40

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 627

Manalapan: 498

Manasquan: 35

Marlboro: 503

Matawan: 212

Middletown: 751

Millstone Township: 88

Monmouth Beach: 21

Neptune City: 65

Neptune Township: 629

Ocean: 361

Oceanport: 66

Red Bank: 258

Roosevelt: 7

Rumson: 46

Sea Bright: 12

Sea Girt: 15

Shrewsbury Borough: 57

Shrewsbury Township: 11

Spring Lake: 19

Spring Lake Heights: 25

Tinton Falls: 229

Union Beach: 49

Upper Freehold: 66

Wall: 412

West Long Branch: 75

Unknown: 8

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.