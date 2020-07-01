Murphy signs nearly $8B stopgap budget

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a nearly $8 billion stopgap budget, whose deadline was extended to Sept. 30 because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Murphy described the budget Tuesday as “bare bones” during a news conference in Trenton. The three-month spending plan runs from Tuesday through Sept. 30, the new deadline Murphy and the Democrat-led Legislature enacted because of falling state revenues stemming from the outbreak. Murphy says the spending plan amounts to a 5% across-the-board cut for non-salary operating costs, and a 10% cut in discretionary grants.