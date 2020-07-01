Several more states added to New Jersey’s quarantine list

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gov. Phil Murphy says that eight more states now meet the metrics under New Jersey’s travel advisory. Murphy said Tuesday that visitors to the state from California, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada and Tennessee should self-quarantine for two weeks. Those states join Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Utah. New York and Connecticut also hold the same travel advisory. The governor also announced 461 new cases of the virus, increasing the statewide total to more than 171,000. Forty-seven new deaths were reported. The total is now 13,181.