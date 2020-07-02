Murphy signs bill overhauling NJ teacher health benefits

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed sweeping bipartisan legislation overhauling public teachers’ health benefits that lawmakers say could save $1 billion a year over seven years. Murphy, a Democrat, signed the bill, which passed the Democrat-led Legislature this year with no opposition, alongside legislators and the head of the state’s biggest teachers union, the New Jersey Education Association. Under previous law, teachers paid for health benefits as a percentage of the premium, up to 35%. The law Murphy signed instead calls for teachers to pay as a percentage of their salaries.