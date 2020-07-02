NJ extends jobless benefits for extra 20 weeks amid outbreak

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Labor Department officials say New Jersey is extending unemployment benefits by 20 weeks. New Jersey’s unemployment rate has reached record levels during the COVID-19 outbreak, with roughly 1.3 million workers seeking benefits. The extension would kick in after 26 weeks of state unemployment benefits run out, as well as 13 weeks of federal help. The Labor Department said Wednesday state is able to extend benefits because it reached federal benchmarks, including exceeding a jobless rate of 8%.