Atlantic City casinos reopen in a changed pandemic world

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Eager to hit the slot machines and table games after a 108-day absence, gamblers endured wearing face masks and did without smoking and drinking Thursday as five of Atlantic City’s nine casinos reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic. Compliance with a series of anti-virus measures imposed by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy appeared to be nearly universal, at least in the early going. At the Hard Rock casino, customers were seen wearing face masks. A few wore full face-covering hoods that extended to their chests. Patrons for the most part observed social distancing guidelines as well, helped along by plexiglass dividers between seats at card, craps and roulette tables.