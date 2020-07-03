Playgrounds, rides, libraries, museums reopen in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s playgrounds, water and amusement parks, libraries and museums have reopened after a months-long pause because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Atlantic City’s casinos also reopened, though without smoking, drinking and indoor dining. New Jersey continues to reopen businesses from the near-total closure from the outbreak in March, currently in Stage 2 of three. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday reported there were about 500 more positive cases, putting the total at 172,000. He reported the death toll climbed by 27 overnight to 13,251. There are also 1,854 probable deaths from the virus.