Virus concerns grow — as do crowds flocking to Jersey Shore

BELMAR, N.J. (AP) — With coronavirus-related restrictions being eased and temperatures climbing, people are flocking back to the Jersey Shore. And with the July Fourth holiday on the horizon, that’s making some people nervous, particularly given the large crowds and poor compliance with mandated measures to help slow the spread of the virus that have surfaced at some popular shore spots recently. Several bars have hosted large crowds close together with few patrons wearing masks. A more promising development surfaced Thursday when five of Atlantic City’s nine casinos reopened, and gamblers overwhelmingly complied with mask and social distancing requirements.