Governor: NJ seeing ‘small spikes’ in virus from travelers

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The governor of New Jersey says the state is starting to see “small spikes” in COVID-19 infection from people returning from trips to places like North Carolina and Florida. Gov. Phil Murphy said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the “most recent and most prevalent” example was a wedding in Myrtle Beach from which New Jersey residents returned with the virus, but “we’ve got other cases that we’re running down.” The governor said he believes a national strategy is needed, and wearing a mask should be “a national requirement.”