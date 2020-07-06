Police officer admits witness tampering in drug probe

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — A veteran New Jersey police officer has pleaded guilty to witness tampering in connection with a drug investigation. The Monmouth County prosecutor’s office says 38-year-old Joseph Ammaturo has forfeited his position as a police officer in Deal and is barred from future public employment. The 14-year police veteran faces sentencing in September. Ammaturo was arrested in December 2018 and charged with tampering, conspiracy and drug possession. He was charged last July with offenses including possession of clenbuterol, a drug used to treat asthma in horses that also is used by bodybuilders, with intent to distribute.