The Jayhawks – This Forgotten Town

“It was time to open things up,” says Gary Louris. “The Jayhawks are a true band, one where everyone’s an equal, and we wanted to make a record that really reflected that.” Featuring writing and lead vocal contributions from all four members, The Jayhawksí extraordinary new album, XOXO, is the most diverse and wide-ranging in the groupís storied history. Rather than marking a sonic departure, though, the collection signals a sharpening of focus for the band, an elevation in understanding of who they are and what they do best. In classic Jayhawks fashion, the songs here mix the influence of American roots music with British invasion and jangly power-pop, but thereís a newfound vitality at play, as well, an invigoration of confidence and energy that could only come with the injection of fresh blood. The result is an album that, much like the bandís lush harmonies, brings multiple distinctive voices together into a singular whole, a collection that, ironically enough, finds unity in individuality and identity in reinvention. “This album feels like a new lease on life for us,î explains Louris. ìI donít know what the future holds, but this band is full of great songwriters who deserve to be heard, and my only regret is that we didnít do something like this sooner.”

