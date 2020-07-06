Tuesday’s vote-by-mail primary poised to test New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s nearly all-mail primary on Tuesday is emerging as a test of the state’s ability to deliver a drama-free election in the face of critical tweets from President Donald Trump and a GOP seeking federal election monitors. Tuesday is the deadline for Democratic and Republican voters to postmark their ballots or deliver them to county boards of elections by 8 p.m. in contests for president, the U.S. Senate and the House. New Jersey previously had no-excuse mail-in voting. But Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy this year mandated the election take place principally by mailed ballots because of the COVID-19 outbreak.