BALD EAGLE GETS FREED FROM TREE ON INDEPENDENCE DAY

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — It’s a bird people see as a symbol of freedom. So it was only appropriate that a bald eagle stuck in a tree in Alaska was set free from a plight on Independence Day. The eagle — an adult female — ended up tangled 40 feet high in a spruce tree. The Juneau Empire reports wildlife officials got a report of the eagle being stranded around 10 a.m. A rescuer with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service climbed the tree using spikes and carried the eagle down around 3 p.m. The bird was hurt but conscious as it was untangled and taken to an animal center for further evaluation. The head of the center, Kathy Benner says those involved “feel pretty good about the rescue, especially on Independence Day.”