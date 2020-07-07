Nearly 150k New Jersey businesses get $17.2B in loans

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Federal authorities say more than 147,000 New Jersey businesses received $17.2 billion in loans from a federal program aimed at helping businesses hurt by the coronavirus outbreak. The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday identified only those businesses that got loans of $150,000 or more. The identified businesses account for some 22,000 companies. Full-service restaurants accounted for the industry with the most loans, followed by doctors’, lawyers’ and dentists’ offices. Religious organizations and beauty salons were also near the top of the list.