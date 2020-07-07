Primary Day in New Jersey means get your ballot mailed in

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democrats and Republicans will choose their candidates for president, Senate and House on Tuesday, but because of the COVID-19 outbreak they’ll be doing it mostly by mail-in ballots. Voters have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to get their ballots postmarked, put in a county drop box or dropped off in person at the county board of elections. Tallying could take awhile, though, because the state set a deadline of July 14 for boards of elections to county timely mailed ballots. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy mandated the nearly all-mail election because of the coronavirus outbreak, but he also required half of a county’s polling places to be open for in-person voting.