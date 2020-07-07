Virus transmission rate ticks up as outbreaks reported

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gov. Phil Murphy says the rate of transmission of COVID-19 in New Jersey has exceeded 1.0 for the first time in a month and a half. That’s the average number of people infected by each infectious person. The Democratic governor said Monday in his daily press conference that there were several outbreaks across the state that officials found to be directly tied to travel to other hotspots. New Jersey Transit on Monday resumed full rail and light rail service after a break because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Also back Monday were youth day camps, in-person summer school and school graduation ceremonies, capped at 500 people and required to be outside.

Below is his 07/06/20 Press Conference: