Movie theater chains sue New Jersey governor over closures

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Several national movie theater chains with locations on the Jersey Shore have sued New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy over the Democrat’s decision to keep theaters closed during the state’s gradual reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic. The suit filed Monday in federal court in Trenton alleges the failure to allow theaters to reopen while houses of worship and other public entities are allowed to constitutes a violation of the theaters’ rights to free speech, equal protection and due process. Among those suing are AMC, Cinemark and Regal. They are seeking an order blocking Murphy from enforcing his order to keep the theaters closed.