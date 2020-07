NJ’s mail primary gets results, though some races undecided

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s practically all-mail primary produced results in some of the state’s most closely watched contests despite concerns that Election Day would end in uncertainty. Though there was little suspense with President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden winning their respective primaries. Democratic incumbent Sen. Cory Booker was victorious against his challenger. He will face either Hirsh Singh or Rikin Mehta. At this point their race is too close to call.