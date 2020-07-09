Monmouth Co. Prosecutor Clears Asbury Park Officers for Arresting Reporter

The Monmouth County Prosecutors Office says that police did nothing wrong while arresting a reporter during protests in Asbury Park in June. Gustavo Martinez Contreras, who is a reporter for the Asbury Park Press was arrested while recording protests against police brutality after a city-wide curfew. Contreras is heard on the video saying “I’m a reporter” through his mask. Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni’s office released a report yesterday saying officers did not know they were arresting a reporter and cleared them of any wrongdoing. Reporters and essential personnel are exempt from curfews.

Below is video published by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office