Monmouth County has 9,519 positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 8, there are 6 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,519. There are three new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 729.

The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders meetings will be live streamed tomorrow, Thursday, July 9 at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., on the Monmouth County Government Facebook and YouTube Channel. The meeting notice has been posted on visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 249

Allenhurst: 9

Allentown: 9

Asbury Park: 321

Atlantic Highlands: 38

Avon-by-the-Sea: 15

Belmar: 48

Bradley Beach: 61

Brielle: 40

Colts Neck: 92

Deal: 37

Eatontown: 320

Englishtown: 50

Fair Haven: 33

Farmingdale: 15

Freehold Borough: 427

Freehold Township: 714

Hazlet: 339

Highlands: 37

Holmdel: 320

Howell: 707

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 204

Keyport: 107

Lake Como: 18

Little Silver: 39

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 636

Manalapan: 512

Manasquan: 36

Marlboro: 509

Matawan: 215

Middletown: 768

Millstone Township: 89

Monmouth Beach: 22

Neptune City: 67

Neptune Township: 630

Ocean: 377

Oceanport: 66

Red Bank: 265

Roosevelt: 7

Rumson: 51

Sea Bright: 11

Sea Girt: 18

Shrewsbury Borough: 58

Shrewsbury Township: 11

Spring Lake: 21

Spring Lake Heights: 30

Tinton Falls: 232

Union Beach: 46

Upper Freehold: 65

Wall: 434

West Long Branch: 77

Unknown: 12

