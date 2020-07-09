Monmouth County has 9,519 positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 8, there are 6 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,519. There are three new deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County to 729.
The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders meetings will be live streamed tomorrow, Thursday, July 9 at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., on the Monmouth County Government Facebook and YouTube Channel. The meeting notice has been posted on visitmonmouth.com.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
Aberdeen: 249
Allenhurst: 9
Allentown: 9
Asbury Park: 321
Atlantic Highlands: 38
Avon-by-the-Sea: 15
Belmar: 48
Bradley Beach: 61
Brielle: 40
Colts Neck: 92
Deal: 37
Eatontown: 320
Englishtown: 50
Fair Haven: 33
Farmingdale: 15
Freehold Borough: 427
Freehold Township: 714
Hazlet: 339
Highlands: 37
Holmdel: 320
Howell: 707
Interlaken: 4
Keansburg: 204
Keyport: 107
Lake Como: 18
Little Silver: 39
Loch Arbour: 1
Long Branch: 636
Manalapan: 512
Manasquan: 36
Marlboro: 509
Matawan: 215
Middletown: 768
Millstone Township: 89
Monmouth Beach: 22
Neptune City: 67
Neptune Township: 630
Ocean: 377
Oceanport: 66
Red Bank: 265
Roosevelt: 7
Rumson: 51
Sea Bright: 11
Sea Girt: 18
Shrewsbury Borough: 58
Shrewsbury Township: 11
Spring Lake: 21
Spring Lake Heights: 30
Tinton Falls: 232
Union Beach: 46
Upper Freehold: 65
Wall: 434
West Long Branch: 77
Unknown: 12
