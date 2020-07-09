Murphy: If you can’t distance outside, you must wear a mask

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy says masks will now be required outdoors when social distancing is not possible in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Murphy said that the rate representing how many people one infected person spreads the virus to climbed from about 0.7 to 1.1 on Wednesday. Masks are already required indoors in New Jersey and are currently encouraged to be worn outside. Murphy said during a news conference in Trenton that “admittedly” it would be hard to enforce, but pointed to the rate of transmission of the virus creeping higher as the reason for the requirement.

Below is his press conference:

