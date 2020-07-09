NJ carries on counting after first mostly mail election

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey was still tallying votes Wednesday in a handful of primaries after COVID-19 upended the state’s election by turning it into a mostly mail-in event. Results in the Republican contest for Senate, as well as a high-profile GOP House contest in southern New Jersey’s 3rd District, among others were unable to be called by The Associated Press. The uncertainty was expected since Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy mandated the election take place mostly by mail because of the coronavirus outbreak. Ballots postmarked by 8 p.m. Tuesday can continue to be counted until July 14, and issues with signatures can be remedied until July 23.