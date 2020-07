Task force: Businesses feigned moving to get tax credits

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A task force probing New Jersey’s tax credit program says businesses applying for awards said they planned to relocate out of state in order to get them but never intended to move. The New Jersey Tax Incentive Task Force released its third and final report Thursday after about a year and a half of investigating the tax credit program enacted in 2013. The more than 100-page report makes 27 recommendations, including canceling some $578 million in awards.