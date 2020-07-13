Judges reject appeal in double murder, dismemberment case

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — An appellate court has rejected the appeal of a New Jersey man who said God told him to kill and dismember his grandmother and his ex-girlfriend. The Asbury Park Press reports that Superior Court judges ruled Friday that 48-year-old Rosario Miraglia missed a deadline to seek reversal of his murder conviction. They also ruled there was no merit in his appeal, which argued that his attorney improperly argued that he was insane. Miraglia is serving two consecutive life terms in the June 2004 slayings of 88-year-old Julia Miraglia and 31-year-old Leigh Martinez. Both women were decapitated and had their hands and feet severed.