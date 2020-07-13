Murphy, legislative leaders agree on $9.9B borrowing plan

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s legislative leaders and Gov. Phil Murphy have agreed on a plan that would allow the state to borrow up to roughly $10 billion to address the financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The Democrat announced the agreement Friday afternoon. The bill will be taken up next week and would create a commission made up of two members of the Senate and two from the Assembly that would have to approve all borrowing with a majority vote. The state Treasury Department has said New Jersey faces a $10 billion shortfall over the current and next fiscal years. Republican lawmakers immediately announced they would sue to stop the plan. They’ve argued that repaying the bonds could lead to statewide property tax hikes.