The Growlers – Dream World

Long synonymous with the seedy, surfy, psychedelic communities of Costa Mesa and Dana Point, CA, The Growlers have evolved into a songwriting and touring force majeure, courting Hollywood and collaborating with producers Julian Casablancas (The Strokes) and Shawn Everett (Alabama Shakes, The War On Drugs) to make sophisticated, contemporary pop music that plays as well at the dive bar as it does on the dancefloor.

What better time than a global pandemic for The Growlers to drop “Dream World” the new single on the band’s very own Beach Goth Records and Tapes? Recorded after sessions for their last album, 2019’s Natural Affair LP, the track imagines an alternate universe available to everyone, if you want it. Upright pianos, razorwire guitars, and singer Brooks Nielsen’s most prescient lyrics to date invite us all to embrace the other side, whatever that might be.

https://www.facebook.com/losGrowlers/

http://www.thegrowlers.com/

