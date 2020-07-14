Murphy lifts 50% limit on NJ Transit starting Wednesday

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the 50% capacity limit for New Jersey Transit will be lifted as of 8 a.m. Wednesday. Murphy spoke Monday during a news conference. He says the transit agency was beginning to see capacity reach that level and wanted to be sure people who needed public transit to get to work could use it. Face masks are required on public transit and at rail stations to slow the spread of COVID-19. New Jersey had 231 new positive cases reported overnight, bringing the total to roughly 175,500. There were 22 deaths reported overnight, putting the toll at 13,613, plus 1,947 deaths likely stemming from the coronavirus.