NJ lawmakers advance bill approving $10B in borrowing

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey state Senate committee has advanced legislation authorizing the state to borrow nearly $10 billion to patch budget holes stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak. The legislation authorizing bonding of up to $9.9 billion passed Tuesday on partisan lines, with Democrats in favor and Republicans opposed. It goes next to the Democrat-led Senate floor. The bill came after Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday he and fellow Democrats Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin and Senate President Steve Sweeney agreed to the measure.