Shore town sees political revenge in dune destruction flap

A Jersey Shore town accused by the state of illegally destroying dunes and wetlands sees political retribution in violation notices and threats of costly remediation work imposed by the state after its mayor criticized the governor’s reopening of the economy during the coronavirus pandemic. North Wildwood acknowledges it built a sea wall without a permit, but only after years of requests for storm protection were ignored by state and federal authorities. Mayor Patrick Rosenello, a Republican, implied his city is being punished by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration after the mayor criticized the pace of the governor’s reopening of shore’s economy. The state attorney general’s office declined comment.