Prosecutor: Man faces decades in prison in restaurant murder

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man faces decades in prison after pleading guilty to killing a man in a New Jersey restaurant almost two years ago. The Monmouth County prosecutor’s office said Wednesday that 42-year-old Miguel Camara of Long Branch pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder and third-degree child endangerment. Prosecutors said Camara gunned down 45-year-old Marco Moreira of Ocean Township in Bom DMais restaurant in August 2018 and fired twice at his ex-girlfriend but missed. Prosecutors said a plea deal recommends an aggregate 45-year term with 38 1/2 years of parole ineligibility, and Camara faces deportation after that.