Monmouth County has 9,853 positive cases of COVID-19
FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 16, there are 17 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,853. There are no new deaths today, keeping the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County at 744.
The Freeholders remind residents and visitors that the best defense against COVID-19 is social distancing. It is important to keep a distance of six feet between yourself and anyone who does not live in your household to help slow the spread.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 251
- Allenhurst: 10
- Allentown: 9
- Asbury Park: 326
- Atlantic Highlands: 39
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 16
- Belmar: 53
- Bradley Beach: 64
- Brielle: 73
- Colts Neck: 96
- Deal: 42
- Eatontown: 326
- Englishtown: 51
- Fair Haven: 37
- Farmingdale: 15
- Freehold Borough: 439
- Freehold Township: 739
- Hazlet: 350
- Highlands: 39
- Holmdel: 319
- Howell: 719
- Interlaken: 4
- Keansburg: 218
- Keyport: 111
- Lake Como: 18
- Little Silver: 41
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 642
- Manalapan: 523
- Manasquan: 60
- Marlboro: 523
- Matawan: 221
- Middletown: 772
- Millstone Township: 92
- Monmouth Beach: 25
- Neptune City: 65
- Neptune Township: 639
- Ocean: 386
- Oceanport: 69
- Red Bank: 272
- Roosevelt: 8
- Rumson: 58
- Sea Bright: 13
- Sea Girt: 31
- Shrewsbury Borough: 63
- Shrewsbury Township: 12
- Spring Lake: 31
- Spring Lake Heights: 47
- Tinton Falls: 243
- Union Beach: 42
- Upper Freehold: 66
- Wall: 454
- West Long Branch: 79
- Unknown: 11
