Monmouth County has 9,853 positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 16, there are 17 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,853. There are no new deaths today, keeping the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County at 744.

The Freeholders remind residents and visitors that the best defense against COVID-19 is social distancing. It is important to keep a distance of six feet between yourself and anyone who does not live in your household to help slow the spread.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 251

Allenhurst: 10

Allentown: 9

Asbury Park: 326

Atlantic Highlands: 39

Avon-by-the-Sea: 16

Belmar: 53

Bradley Beach: 64

Brielle: 73

Colts Neck: 96

Deal: 42

Eatontown: 326

Englishtown: 51

Fair Haven: 37

Farmingdale: 15

Freehold Borough: 439

Freehold Township: 739

Hazlet: 350

Highlands: 39

Holmdel: 319

Howell: 719

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 218

Keyport: 111

Lake Como: 18

Little Silver: 41

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 642

Manalapan: 523

Manasquan: 60

Marlboro: 523

Matawan: 221

Middletown: 772

Millstone Township: 92

Monmouth Beach: 25

Neptune City: 65

Neptune Township: 639

Ocean: 386

Oceanport: 69

Red Bank: 272

Roosevelt: 8

Rumson: 58

Sea Bright: 13

Sea Girt: 31

Shrewsbury Borough: 63

Shrewsbury Township: 12

Spring Lake: 31

Spring Lake Heights: 47

Tinton Falls: 243

Union Beach: 42

Upper Freehold: 66

Wall: 454

West Long Branch: 79

Unknown: 11

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.