Monmouth County has 9,853 positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of July 16, there are 17 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 9,853. There are no new deaths today, keeping the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County at 744.

The Freeholders remind residents and visitors that the best defense against COVID-19 is social distancing. It is important to keep a distance of six feet between yourself and anyone who does not live in your household to help slow the spread.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

  • Aberdeen: 251
  • Allenhurst: 10
  • Allentown: 9
  • Asbury Park: 326
  • Atlantic Highlands: 39
  • Avon-by-the-Sea: 16
  • Belmar: 53
  • Bradley Beach: 64
  • Brielle: 73
  • Colts Neck: 96
  • Deal: 42
  • Eatontown: 326
  • Englishtown: 51
  • Fair Haven: 37
  • Farmingdale: 15
  • Freehold Borough: 439
  • Freehold Township: 739
  • Hazlet: 350
  • Highlands: 39
  • Holmdel: 319
  • Howell: 719
  • Interlaken: 4
  • Keansburg: 218
  • Keyport: 111
  • Lake Como: 18
  • Little Silver: 41
  • Loch Arbour: 1
  • Long Branch: 642
  • Manalapan: 523
  • Manasquan: 60
  • Marlboro: 523
  • Matawan: 221
  • Middletown: 772
  • Millstone Township: 92
  • Monmouth Beach: 25
  • Neptune City: 65
  • Neptune Township: 639
  • Ocean: 386
  • Oceanport: 69
  • Red Bank: 272
  • Roosevelt: 8
  • Rumson: 58
  • Sea Bright: 13
  • Sea Girt: 31
  • Shrewsbury Borough: 63
  • Shrewsbury Township: 12
  • Spring Lake: 31
  • Spring Lake Heights: 47
  • Tinton Falls: 243
  • Union Beach: 42
  • Upper Freehold: 66
  • Wall: 454
  • West Long Branch: 79
  • Unknown: 11

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 