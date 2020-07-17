Murphy signs bill allowing $10B in debt to fill budget holes

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation Thursday authorizing nearly $10 billion in debt to plug budget holes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, and Republicans sued him, arguing the bill runs afoul of the state constitution. Murphy signed the bill shortly after the Democrat-led Assembly and Senate passed the measure, mostly on party lines. Murphy says the borrowing is needed to support public workers, first-responders, education aid and other state services. The first-term governor has also said the state faces a $10 billion budget gap through June 2021. The GOP is seeking to have the measure blocked, arguing it flouts a constitutional requirement to have voters weigh in on new debt.