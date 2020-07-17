Stuck on Repeat: Track 25

For this edition of “Stuck On Repeat” we asked our DJs for songs that remind them off summer. Here’s what they couldn’t stop thinking about.

You can listen to the Spotify playlist below the videos or click here to listen in the Spotify app:

Fox

If there is one thing I don’t like about summer it’s that as we get older it seems to get shorter every year. Ben Gibbard is the perfect voice to capture that feeling while Chance the Rapper’s verses remind me of the hip hop summer classics of the 90s.

Radio Daddy

Exquisite, then they get to the bridge, and it floats up into the starry summer night. Art Garfunkel’s version is close, but the Boys’ harmonies behind Johnston make this the keeper.

Tom Brennan

For some reason Soundgarden’s “Superunkown” has always been an album I’ve enjoyed in the summer. I picked “Kickstand” because I’m a motorcycle rider and have this on my “bike” playlist when I’m out cursing the backroads of Central Jersey (yes, it does exist). It also reminds me the the 1996 game “Road Rash” as it was on the soundtrack to the game. As a matter of fact, there was a video produced for the game too. Here it is:

Jeff Raspe

Michele McBride

Stephanie Coskey

Stu Coogan