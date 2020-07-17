Water leaking into Lincoln Tunnel unnerves commuters

WEEHAWKEN, N.J. (AP) — No, that wasn’t the Hudson River leaking into the Lincoln Tunnel as anxious commuters sat in their cars fearing the worst. Video taken Wednesday and posted online showed water flowing along a walkway and onto the roadway in the tunnel that connects New Jersey and New York City. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the tunnel, says a water main ruptured in a facility room in the tunnel’s center tube. After the break was repaired, the water was pumped out.