State targets more than $50M to reduce students’ digital gap

IRVINGTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is hoping to put more than $50 million toward closing a digital divide that affects many schoolchildren. Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday announced a plan to use combine federal coronavirus funds with philanthropic money and in-kind contributions. School districts will be able to make applications for funds beginning next week. The state Department of Education has estimated that 230,000 children were hampered by a lack of access to technology during remote learning this spring. Murphy said nearly 5,000 students in Irvington have been affected. That amounts to more than half of all students in the district.