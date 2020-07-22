Monmouth County Freeholders announce kick-off of free COVID-19 testing program

ASBURY PARK, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders held a press conference to announce the kick-off of the County’s COVID-19 testing program, in coordination with the Grunin Foundation, to offer free testing in densely populated municipalities throughout the County at the Asbury Park Transportation Center on Tuesday, July 21.

“The Board of Chosen Freeholders is committed to using its resources to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus, and to assist our municipalities in their efforts to identify local hot spots so that appropriate mitigation may be implemented,” said Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone. “That is why we have committed up to $250,000 of CARES Act funding to the testing of Monmouth County residents; we are grateful to the Grunin Foundation for committing to match the County’s funding of up to $250,000.”

The Grunin Foundation works with businesses and nonprofits to help provide inclusive access to arts, culture, education, healthcare and economic opportunities.

“We are proud to partner with Monmouth County to provide testing in six communities for residents in more densely populated, higher risk neighborhoods. In order to continue making progress in recovering from this global pandemic, we need more access to testing,” said Jeremy Grunin, President, Grunin Foundation. “I’m confident that with the addition of these centers and the increase in testing, we will also increase the health of our community and economy.”

“It is so important for everyone to have access to free COVID-19 testing, regardless of whether or not they have insurance. While there have been testing locations throughout the County, they are not easily accessible to all of our communities, especially those communities where people travel mainly on foot,” said Freeholder Director Arnone.

Testing sites will be located in Asbury Park, Freehold Borough, Keansburg, Neptune, Long Branch and Red Bank over the next four weeks. There will be 100 tests available per day at each location and variable message boards will be placed near the sites to notify residents if the sites run out of tests before the posted hours are over.

“Timely and accurate tracking of known and suspected cases is an essential public health tool to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” said Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley. “Appointments are not necessary to be tested. Residents can walk up during open hours and a health professional will conduct the test, whether they are symptomatic or not, which consists of a nasal or oral swab.”

All residents who are tested must provide their contact information to receive their test results. The Monmouth County Health Department will conduct contact tracing for all residents who test positive.

The testing site locations, dates and hours of operation will be posted on www.visitmonmouth.com.