New Jersey adds 10 states to travelers’ self-quarantine list

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey has added to a list of states where incoming travelers must self-quarantine. The 10 states added Tuesday _ Alaska, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Virginia and Washington _ increase the total number to 31. New York and Connecticut have taken similar actions. The advisory applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10% higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average. Murphy reported 424 new cases and 22 more deaths on Tuesday.