FBI links men’s rights lawyer to N.J., California killings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal investigators have unspecified evidence linking the killing of a men’s rights lawyer in California to the suspect in the ambush shooting of a federal judge’s family in New Jersey. Authorities say Wednesday that evidence allegedly connects Roy Den Hollander to the death of fellow men’s rights attorney Marc Angelucci in San Bernardino County, California. Den Hollander is also the primary suspect in the ambush shooting of a federal judge’s family in New Jersey. Officials would not describe the evidence that purportedly connects the two cases. Den Hollander was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Monday in Sullivan County, New York.