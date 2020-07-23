Murphy: Schools miss $1B in state funds without federal help

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says schools could lose out on $1 billion in state funding unless the federal government comes through with more aid. The Democrat made his remarks at a briefing during which he criticized Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for proposing a package that leaves out aid for state and local governments. Murphy called the proposal “a slap in the face” to governors who have had to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Murphy also fired back at Republican former Gov. Chris Christie over Christie’s remarks that accused Murphy of not giving enough help to the state’s small businesses.