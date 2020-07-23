TSA finds assault rifle hidden in checked bag at airport

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Transportation Security Administration officers at New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport uncovered an assault rifle and ammunition concealed in a checked bag. Authorities say the officers were screening luggage on Monday when they spotted the weapon and bullets hidden in the lining of the suitcase. Police were able to track down the East Orange resident who checked the bag and her traveling companion. They were arrested near their departure gate. Their names have not been released. Police confiscated the weapon and ammunition.